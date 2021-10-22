Durant’s triple-double rallies Nets past 76ers 114-109

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets used a late 13-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109. Each team played without a much-discussed star guard. The Nets were missing Kyrie Irving, who isn’t with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Ben Simmons sat out the Sixers’ home opener for personal reasons and it’s not clear when the three-time All-Star will return. Joel Embiid scored 19 points on a sore right knee for the Sixers. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 23 points for Philly.