Dortmund striker Erling Haaland out with hip muscle injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose says striker Erling Haaland will be out for “a couple of weeks” with a hip muscle injury. Haaland returned only last week from another muscle injury and played the whole game in Dortmund’s 4-0 loss to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund’s next game is at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. The next Champions League game is the return match against Ajax at home on Nov. 3.