Domestic leagues eye review of Champions League 2024 changes

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA’s plans for overhauling the Champions League could still be reviewed, according to the group that represents European domestic leagues. The Champions League is set to start the 2024-25 season with more teams, playing 10 games each instead of six, and in a single league table instead of a traditional group stage. The 33-nation European Leagues group now hopes to revive its long-standing objections to the Champions League taking more revenue and fixture space in the crowded soccer calendar. The leagues hope for more negotiations with UEFA before a mid-December target to finalize decisions.