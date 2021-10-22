Coles kicks 4 FGs as Utah St. holds off Colorado St. 26-24

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Connor Coles kicked a career-best four field goals, including a 34-yarder to give Utah State a two-score lead with five minutes left, and the Aggies held off Colorado State 26-24. Coles was a perfect four-for-four on the night with kicks of 45. 30. 42 and 34 yards, his last giving the Aggies a 26-17 lead. Colorado State’s Todd Centeio needed 81 seconds to tear 73 yards downfield and answer with a 13-yard pass to Gary Williams that shaved the gap to two points. Centeio and the Rams took a final possession 61 yards in 44 seconds only to have a 42-yard field goal attempt sail wide.