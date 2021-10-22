Bears place veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on COVID-19 list

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards in his second season with the Bears. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the COVID list. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson practiced Friday on a limited basis and were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. because of a hip injury.