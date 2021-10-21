What code? NASCAR drivers lament lack of on-track etiquette

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tensions are high in NASCAR as the season races toward next month’s championship finales. Drivers are pushing hard and and tempers are rising. Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin had a terse exchange on social media this week over the race in Texas. It brings up key questions: Should non-playoff drivers move out of the way of title contenders? Are drivers taking too many risks trying to make it to the championship round? The Xfinity and Cup series are in Kansas this weekend.