Watt, D-Hop face old team when unbeaten Cards host Texans

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The entire Arizona Cardinals team will have plenty of motivation on Sunday, trying to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1974 by beating the Houston Texans. J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins have a little added incentive. The two stars are playing for the first time against Houston, which is the place where both grew into NFL stars. The Cardinals hope that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and three players can return after missing last week’s game on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Texans are trying to snap a five-game losing streak.