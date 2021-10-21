US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped in a scoreless draw against a surprisingly resilient South Korean team. The Americans were one win away from matching the longest home streak in team history, set from April 1993 to February 1996. The Americans are still unbeaten in 61 matches at home, which includes 55 wins and six draws. It was the first time in 60 games on home soil that the team failed to score.