No. 12 Ole Miss readies for LSU perhaps without Corral

By The Associated Press

No. 12 Mississippi is set to face an LSU team coming off a big win and an even bigger announcement. LSU’s Ed Orgeron, a former Rebels coach, is out at the end of the season. More pertinent to this game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has indicated he wasn’t sure if star quarterback Matt Corral would be healthy enough to play. The Rebels have won two straight games since losing to Alabama. But LSU has won all five meetings under Orgeron.