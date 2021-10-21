Mourinho’s Roma humbled 6-1 in ECL; Tottenham also loses

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Jose Mourinho’s Roma has been routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League. It is the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team’s concede six goals in a game. Roma is one of the big favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. Tottenham also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands. In the Europa League, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 to stay tied atop their group. West Ham, Napoli and Lyon were playing later Thursday.