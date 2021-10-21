Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist with regular linemates Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in COVID-19 protocol and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Connor scored his first goal into an empty net with 2:49 left, then beat goalie John Gibson with 1:14 to go to cap the scoring. He played on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Evgeny Svechnikov. Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets improve to 1-2-1. Dubois had a goal and assist, Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Nate Schmidt added two assists. Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and Gibson made 22 saves.