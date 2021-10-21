Cardinals try to move to 7-0 against struggling Texans

By The Associated Press

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are trying to extend their best start since 1974 when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Cardinals are coming off a 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Texans have lost five straight, including 31-3 last week to the Indianapolis Colts. Two of the Cardinals’ best players are receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt. Both players spent large chunks of their career with Houston before coming to Arizona.