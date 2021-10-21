Bucs say Bears’ offense better than anemic stats suggest

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t trust the numbers when it comes to the struggling Chicago Bears offense. Coach Bruce Arians likes what he’s seen of rookie Justin Fields so far, noting the young quarterback not only has a strong arm but also the ability to give opposing defenses fits when he decides to tuck the ball and run. Chicago may rank last in the NFL in total offense and be the only team in the league that averages more yards per game rushing than passing, but Arians says there are talented players around Fields who give Chicago the potential to be more productive.