Ronaldo saves Man U again with another late winner in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has saved Manchester United again in the Champions League. The greatest scorer in the competition’s history soared to head in an 81st-minute winner as United erased a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a wild match at Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s record-extending 138th goal in the Champions League came three weeks after he scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a victory over Villarreal in the second round of games. United did it the hard way again after falling 2-0 behind after 29 minutes and the team was jeered off the field after the halftime whistle. The win relieves some of the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.