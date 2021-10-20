Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

An attorney says former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich’s termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith. Attorney Brian Fahling also says Rolovich intends to take legal action. Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption but it was denied. Rolovich will be replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the Cougars’ defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.