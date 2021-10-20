Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday after scoring an 89th-minute equalizer in an all-South Korean matchup. Pohang won the shootout 5-4 with Ulsan’s Dutch defender Dave Bulthuis the only player to miss, sending the first penalty over the bar. The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium. Pohang will face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23 in Riyadh. The two teams are tied on a record three titles each in the competition.