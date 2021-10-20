Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Piqué’s goal has equaled a Champions League scoring mark for defenders and helped Barcelona defeat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 to end its losing streak and get back in position to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition. Piqué scored his 16th Champions League goal to secure the crucial win for Barcelona. The Catalan club had opened with consecutive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica and was in danger of not getting past the group stage for the first time since 2000-01. The victory put the Catalan club in third place in Group E. It is two points in front of Dynamo and one behind Benfica.