Newcastle asks fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Premier League club Newcastle has asked fans to stop wearing imitation Arab head coverings and robes that have been adopted to mark the new ownership by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Newcastle said the clothing seen at Sunday’s game against Tottenham could cause offense despite saying the new ownership views the gesture positively. Newcastle is now 80% owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund with investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media owning the remaining stake.