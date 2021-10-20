LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over

By The Associated Press

In a postseason already marked by curious pitching strategy, Julio Urías returns to his regular role in the rotation when the Los Angeles Dodgers play Atlanta in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Braves manager Brian Snitker says he’ll go with a bullpen game Wednesday with his team leading the series 2-1. Urías led the majors with 20 wins this season while pitching 32 times, all as a starter. But he’s been used as a starter and reliever in the playoffs. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are tied at 2-all going into Game 5 at Fenway Park. Framber Valdez will start for Houston against Chris Sale.