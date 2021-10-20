LB Jake Hansen’s career at Illinois ends after knee surgery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery. Hansen was injured in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Oct. 9 and made his announcement on Twitter. He says it pains him to say he won’t play another game for the Illini. He thanked coaches, teammates, staff and family and that he enjoyed every moment in Champaign. Hansen was the NCAA’s active career leader in forced fumbles with 12 and ranks second on the Illinois career chart with 13 forced fumbles.