FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0. Nick Marsmann had four saves for Miami on Wednesday night. Higuaín stole a pass by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono and opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and an own goal Toronto gave Miami a 3-0 lead in the 61st minute.