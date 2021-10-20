Georgia loses only returning starter Horne to knee injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s basketball team has lost its only returning starter, senior forward P.J. Horne, to a season-ending knee injury. Coach Tom Crean says Horne had surgery on his right knee, which he hurt when he landed awkwardly after losing his footing in practice. Horne played his first three seasons at Virginia Tech before starting all 26 games at Georgia last season. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. His 46 3-pointers led the team. Crean says the loss of Horne is “a major blow” to the Bulldogs, picked by media to finish last in the Southeastern Conference.