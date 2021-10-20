Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

MOSCOW (AP) — Patson Daka has scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League. With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes. Spartak’s Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign. The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November.