Eovaldi looks to save Red Sox season after bats go quiet

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Following two weak performances at the plate, the Boston Red Sox now turn to Nathan Eovaldi to try to save their season on just two days’ rest. The Red Sox were held hitless for four innings Wednesday by left-hander Framber Valdez and managed only three hits in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros that left Boston down 3-2 in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. Eovaldi came into a tie game in the ninth inning of Game 4 a night earlier, taking the loss when he gave up four runs while getting only two outs. He’s set to start Game 6 on Friday in Houston, with Boston on the brink of elimination.