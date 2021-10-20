Cam Atkinson scores 2 goals, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton all scored for the Flyers. Karson Kuhlman, Taylor Hall and Taylor Hall all scored goals for the Bruins. The Flyers have scored six goals in two straight games. The Flyers have won two straight games since dropping the season opener.