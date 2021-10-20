Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night. Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had a monster game with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt). They have never lost to the Chanticleers at home. The Mountaineers moved into the driver’s seat in the conference’s East division and could prevent Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1) from reaching the championship game. Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards and one touchdown for Coastal Carolina.