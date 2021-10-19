Wizards give Gafford 3-year, $40.2M extension through 2026

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Wizards have signed center Daniel Gafford to a $40.2 million, three-year contract extension. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season. Washington acquired Gafford in a trade in March. He played 23 regular-season games for the Wizards, averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and shooting 68% from the field. In five playoff games, he averaged 11.8 points and shot 22 of 26 from the field. Gafford turned 23 this month. The Chicago Bulls drafted him in the second round out of Arkansas in 2019.