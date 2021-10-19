Sorokin stops 39, Islanders beat Blackhawks 4-1 for 1st win

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 for their first victory of the season. Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck also scored as New York improved to 1-2-0 on its opening 13-game road trip. The Islanders don’t play their first home game at the new UBS Arena until Nov. 20. Chicago outplayed New York for long stretches in its home opener, but remained winless during a sluggish 0-3-1 start.