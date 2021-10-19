Morgan says investment must coincide with World Cup plan

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan says increased investment in the women’s game must be part of any plan for a biennial World Cup. Morgan is part of a FIFA technical advisory group that is looking into a proposal to stage the World Cup every two years. Morgan is open to the plan, but did not outright endorse it while speaking to reporters ahead of the U.S. team’s match against South Korea in Kansas City, Kansas.