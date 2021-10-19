MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.4M

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year and marks only the second fall. The price fell by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020. Among the top players eligible for free agency following the World Series are Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston shortstop Carlos Correa.