Jets captain Wheeler has COVID-19, out at least 10 days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined for COVID-19. Wheeler was announced by the Jets as symptomatic after testing positive for the virus. He must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and gain doctor’s approval to return once symptoms are gone. Wheeler was placed Monday in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Wheeler had one assist in Winnipeg’s first two games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran had 15 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for the Jets last season. Andrew Copp is expected to take his spot on the top line.