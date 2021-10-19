Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second straight season, the Atlanta Braves had a 2-0 lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. Once again, the Braves missed their chance to put their big-budget opponents into the deepest of series holes. And this 6-5 heartbreaker at a raucous Dodger Stadium probably hurt the Braves a whole lot more than last year’s 15-3 loss in Game 3. A blowout is a whole lot easier to shake off than a defeat in which the Braves had a three-run lead with only five outs to play, but failed to close out their 106-win opponents.