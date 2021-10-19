About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
LONDON (AP) — Almost a third of Premier League players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose. The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated. The league says 68% of players have been fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose.