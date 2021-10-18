Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan carted off field with injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has been carted off the field strapped to a backboard after taking a hit to his head and neck area. The Titans said Lewan was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities. Lewan’s helmet appeared to come down hard and awkwardly on a defender’s body after a running play by the Titans’ Derrick Henry with 4:44 left in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Lewan laid face down on the field. A cart came out quickly, and Lewan was placed onto the backboard. He raised his right arm, flashing a thumbs-up and a “hang loose” sign, as the cart left the field.