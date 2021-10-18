Scans come back clear on neck of Seattle’s Darrell Taylor

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor does not have an injury to his neck and may have suffered more of a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. He was cleared to fly home with the team after the game.