Infantino wants suspended Brazil-Argentina match played out

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina should be decided on the pitch. The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes due to alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols. Infantino also says the 10-team round-robin format of South American qualifying will not change if there are biennial World Cups. However, he did not elaborate on how it fit in the calendar. FIFA’s proposal has been criticized by CONMEBOL, UEFA and the International Olympic Committee.