Breeders’ Cup clears Baffert to compete with conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert can enter horses in the Breeders’ Cup next month at Del Mar but the event’s all-time money-leading trainer has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. The conditions are the result of a review by the Breeders’ Cup board to decide Baffert’s participation in the two-day world championships on Nov. 5-6 at the seaside track north of San Diego. The review was triggered by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test in May. The Breeders’ Cup says the extra conditions required of Baffert are “to provide a more targeted layer of accountability.”