Players targeted with racist abuse at German soccer game

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fans in Germany racially abused soccer players and threw objects during a game between Hamburger SV and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Hamburg says it received information that players from both teams were racially abused when the club hosted Fortuna Düsseldorf in the second division on Saturday. Khaled Narey, who is Black, says fans racially abused him and threw beer. Both clubs have condemned the racist abuse and Hamburg says it is investigating. Fans returned to German soccer stadiums in recent months after a long absence during the pandemic.