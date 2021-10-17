Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room. Seven minutes stoppage time had been indicated. The players were set to resume playing.