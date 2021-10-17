Lions’ Campbell sticking with struggling QB Goff for now

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says isn’t considering a change at quarterback. But he’s not happy after his team fell to 0-6 with Jared Goff under center. Campbell says Goff needs to play better, but he says the Lions’ collective performance as an offense has been poor. Goff struggled to get the ball down the field in a 34-11 loss to Cincinnati until the Bengals started playing a soft defense in the fourth quarter. He finished 28 of 42 for 202 yards and an interception. Goff’s 4.8 yards per attempt and 7.2 yards per completion were both season lows.