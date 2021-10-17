LEADING OFF: ALCS resumes at Fenway, NLCS shifts to LA

By The Associated Press

After allowing 12 runs in two starts against Houston during the regular season, Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start Game 3 at Fenway Park against the Astros and José Urquidy. An autumn chill will be in the air, with a gametime temperature of 53 degrees forecast along with a 12 mph wind from the northwest. Also, Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Braves when the NL Championship Series resumes Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, following a day off. Morton pitched the final four innings at Dodger Stadium in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for Houston, allowing one run and two hits as the Astros won 5-1 for their first title.