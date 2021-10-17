Last-place Salernitana fires coach after 1 win in 8 games

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Last-place Salernitana has fired coach Fabrizio Castori after only one win in eight matches. The announcement comes a day after Salernitana lost 2-1 at Spezia. It’s the third coaching change of the Serie A season after Igor Tudor replaced Eusebio Di Francesco at Hellas Verona and Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici at Cagliari. A replacement for Castori was not immediately named. Salernitana is playing in the top division for the first time in more than 20 years. Castori guided the team to a second-place finish in Serie B last season to earn promotion.