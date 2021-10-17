Jags end 20-game skid with 53-yard FG to beat Dolphins 23-20

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game losing streak. Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in London. Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown as he and coach Urban Meyer finally earned their first NFL victories — even if it required a trip to Europe to get it done in a “home” game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Wright had tied the game at 20 on a 54-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining.