Fields’ inconsistency hurts Bears in 24-14 loss to Packers

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed off his promise and his inexperience during a 24-14 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The rookie passed for 174 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw a costly interception in the first quarter. Fields had directed the Bears to two straight wins since he managed just 68 yards passing in his first career start Sept. 26, an ugly 26-6 loss at Cleveland.