Coach Mike Zimmer wants Vikings to find a ‘killer instict’

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he wants his team to find a killer instinct. For now, he’s happy to settle for another win. The Vikings (3-3) squandered an 11-point lead in the final 4:41 of regulation, then got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn on the ninth play of overtime to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-28 on Sunday. Zimmer said the Vikings could have done better but added he likes the resilience of this team. Minnesota squandered an 11-point lead and Greg Joseph missed a potential winning kick in the final seconds of regulation. But Cousins led the winning drive after the Vikings won the coin toss for overtime. 

Associated Press

