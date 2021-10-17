Skip to Content
8 for 8: Napoli extends perfect start with Osimhen’s header

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen soared in for a towering header nine minutes from time and Napoli extended its perfect start to Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino. Osimhen rescued Napoli after Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne had seen his weak first-half penalty attempt saved and Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a goal wiped off by VAR for offside. Napoli again moved two points clear of unbeaten AC Milan after matching its best start with eight straight wins. Atalanta won 4-1 at Empoli earlier with Josip Iličić netting twice and Duván Zapata becoming the first Colombian player to score 100 goals in Serie A.

