COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0. Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute and Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th. Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.