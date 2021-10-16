Thompson-Robinson has 3 TDs, UCLA tops Washington 24-17

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Devin Kirkwood came up with a critical interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington 24-17. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 131 yards and the Bruins won their second straight on the road, remaining right in the middle of the Pac-12 South Division race. Thompson-Robinson threw a 9-yard touchdown to Greg Dulcich for what turned out to be the winning score with 8:19 remaining, capping a 90-yard scoring drive. He also threw a 17-yard TD to Kam Brown in the first quarter and had a 1-yard TD run late in the first half.