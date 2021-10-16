Skip to Content
Sociedad takes Liga lead after edging Mallorca in 90th

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has taken the lead of the Spanish league after substitute Julen Lobete scored a 90th-minute winner to edge Mallorca 1-0 in a match in which the Basque side played the entire half with 10 men. Lobete went on with his side struggling but came through with a powerful shot that Mallorca’s goalkeeper got a hand on but could not keep out. Sociedad lost left back Aihen Muñoz to a second yellow card in the final seconds of the first half. The clutch win moved Sociedad three points clear of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

