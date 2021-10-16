Smith, Villanova slip past winless Albany 17-10

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers, TD Ayo-Durojaiye blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Villanova beat Albany 17-10. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) took its first lead when Cole Bunce made a 26-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half. The Wildcats defense then got a stop, setting up Ayo-Durojaiye’s touchdown 46 seconds later and giving Villanova a 17-7 lead at the half. Albany (0-6, 0-4) forced the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession and then put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive that culminated when Karl Mofor scored on a 3-yard run fewer than four minutes in. Summers’ TD catch tied it about five minutes later Villanova